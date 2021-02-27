NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Trading Down 14.5%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s share price fell 14.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.22 and last traded at $61.21. 6,269,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 2,008,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.