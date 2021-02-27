Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Down 15.9%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares traded down 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.61. 9,272,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 1,340,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

