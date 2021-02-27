Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Down 9.9% Following Weak Earnings

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 3,974,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,435,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

