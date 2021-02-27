VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

NYSE VMW traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. 2,163,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,942. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

