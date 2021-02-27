Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%.

OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,206. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets.

