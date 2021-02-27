Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, reports. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%.
OTCMKTS BYRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,206. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Byrna Technologies
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.