Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.
Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $28.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
