Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 451 ($5.89).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Beazley plc (BEZ.L) alerts:

BEZ stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 345.80 ($4.52). 1,839,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 345.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.98. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 550.50 ($7.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Andrew Horton sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £28,033.20 ($36,625.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

About Beazley plc (BEZ.L)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley plc (BEZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.