Level01 (LVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,538.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00723094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041331 BTC.

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,641,461 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

