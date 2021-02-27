FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

