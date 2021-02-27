Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Trading Down 8.7%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 2,251,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,987,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

RESN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

In related news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $47,787.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,674.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,698 shares of company stock valued at $348,228. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

