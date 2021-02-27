Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Trading Down 12.3%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price fell 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.56. 4,072,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,073,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

