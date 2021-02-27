Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 3,816,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,468,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.