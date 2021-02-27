Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 3,816,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,468,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $289.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

