Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 11.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares dropped 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 49,417,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 67,877,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.88.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
