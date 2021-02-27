Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 11.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares dropped 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 49,417,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 67,877,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

SENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

