American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

