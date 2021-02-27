Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $21.85. 49,963,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,651,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

