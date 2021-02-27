Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.13

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.48. 2,397,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

