Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,508.70.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $31.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,442.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,886. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,468.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,338.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

