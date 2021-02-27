Annandale Capital LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.78. 5,118,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.