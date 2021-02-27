Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VLEEY stock remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Monday. 18,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Valeo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

