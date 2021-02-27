MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $86.75. 1,140,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,344. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.15.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

