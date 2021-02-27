Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report sales of $42.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.26 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $528.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.