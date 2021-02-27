$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.00. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

NGL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,417. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

