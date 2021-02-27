Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $25.03 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $14.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.