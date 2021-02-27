Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$7.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.