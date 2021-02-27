Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$7.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

