XOVBank 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,994.00 (XOV)

XOVBank (CURRENCY:XOV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, XOVBank has traded 100.9% higher against the dollar. XOVBank has a market cap of $33,724.14 and approximately $186,994.00 worth of XOVBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XOVBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XOVBank Profile

XOVBank (CRYPTO:XOV) is a coin. XOVBank’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,838,002 coins. XOVBank’s official Twitter account is @xovercoin . The Reddit community for XOVBank is /r/Xovercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XOVBank’s official website is www.xov.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XOVBank is a digital currency based on the Ethereum blockchain, with the purpose of replacing traditional banks and currencies. “

Buying and Selling XOVBank

