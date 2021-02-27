World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%.

INT stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

