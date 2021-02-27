Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

NASDAQ OAS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $56.86. 181,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

