Zacks: Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.85 Million

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $26.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.90 million and the lowest is $26.80 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $23.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $117.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 million to $117.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $431,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,266 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 257,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,098. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $652.26 million, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

