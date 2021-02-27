DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,687,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988,767. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

