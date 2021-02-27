Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.