Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DANOY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

