Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

STWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

