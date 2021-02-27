Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HKMPF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

HKMPF traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

