Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $182.06. 11,436,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 5,979,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.20.

The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

