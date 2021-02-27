Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 2,057,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,743,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 765.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.43% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

