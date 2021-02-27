Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) were down 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 2,057,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,743,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.01.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
