ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Trading Down 9.2%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.62. 1,316,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 613,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

