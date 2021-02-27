NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 9.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price fell 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.01 and last traded at $46.81. 94,022,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 102,033,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

