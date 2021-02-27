Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 9.2%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.79. 4,099,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,518,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $615,371.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,486.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

