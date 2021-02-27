PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $304.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

