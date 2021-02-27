Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 38,830 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.8% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. 5,957,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

