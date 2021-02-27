Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

SRE stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

