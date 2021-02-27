Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.35 and last traded at $168.97. Approximately 1,221,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,390,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.62.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $3,423,918.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $941,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

