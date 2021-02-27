Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.23% of Pool worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $334.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.