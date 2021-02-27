BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.23. 1,060,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,915,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

