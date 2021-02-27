iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 8%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares were down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 8,857,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,914,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iBio by 591.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iBio by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

