BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. 3,682,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,523. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

