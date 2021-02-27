Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 187.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $736.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $774.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

