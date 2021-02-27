Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

