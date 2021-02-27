Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 17.8% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chandler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 184,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.