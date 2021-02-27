Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.16. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,584. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

