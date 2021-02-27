Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 203.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortis by 25.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 492,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. 576,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

